Peter Obi donates N7.5m to victims of Plateau attacks, condemns killings

Peter Obi, Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, on Sunday visited Plateau State to commiserate with victims of the recent attacks in Bokkos Local Government Area and donated N7.5 million to support displaced persons, particularly children.

In a statement shared Monday on his official X account, Obi described the killings as “senseless and utterly unacceptable,” lamenting that such acts of violence continue in a country not officially at war.

“Yesterday, I travelled from Abuja to Jos, Plateau State, to condole with and show solidarity with Governor Caleb Mutfwang and the people of Plateau State over the recent senseless killings in Bokkos,” he wrote.

From Jos, Obi proceeded to the affected communities in Bokkos, where he met with displaced residents, including women and children. He expressed sorrow over the scale of devastation and displacement, stating that no Nigerian should live in fear within their own homeland.

“What has happened in these communities is very saddening and utterly unacceptable. Nigerians should not be killed or forced to flee their homes when we are not at war,” he said. “Every life is precious, and no one should have to live in fear or uncertainty.”

Offering his condolences to grieving families and communities, Obi acknowledged that words were inadequate to capture the pain caused by such violence.

He also noted that members of his political support group, the Obidient Movement, had previously built a borehole in one of the internally displaced persons (IDP) camps to ensure access to clean water. During Sunday’s visit, he announced an additional donation of N7.5 million to support displaced children’s education and welfare needs.

“The donation is aimed at helping to provide facilities for the displaced children, support continuous education, and meet other urgent needs,” he said.

Obi emphasized the need for leadership rooted in compassion, especially during times of crisis. “Now, more than ever, leadership and compassion are essential. I stand in solidarity with Plateau State and remain committed to supporting all efforts toward peace, justice, and healing.”

He concluded by praying for the repose of the departed and called on Nigerians to come together in unity and empathy during these difficult times.

“May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace, and may the people find strength, comfort, and unity as they rebuild their lives,” he added.