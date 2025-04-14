Tompolo assures of Fubara’s return, as PDP govs meet

Former Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, has broken his silence almost a month after a state of emergency declaration in Rivers State and assured that Fubara would return to his post.

This is even as state governors, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, converged on Ibadan, the Oyo State capital for a two-day meeting that began yesterday to discuss on some very serious issues bedeviling the party, including the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and the subsequent suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara

In a related development , a former member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Farah Dagogo, has taken President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker, House of Reps, Mr. Tajudeen Abbas and the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Etteh Ibas (retd), to court over the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The Ijaw National Congress, INC, on its own has voiced frustration and disgust over the despicable act of destroying and pulling down of billboards carrying the picture of the suspended Governor Fubara, in some parts of Rivers State.

It was learnt that the governors are to deliberate on their suit against the Federal Government at the Supreme Court which is challenging the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and the subsequent suspension of Fubara.

The National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Debo Ologunagba, confirmed that the meeting of the governors Forum began yestreday, in Ibadan, and ends today.

The source, who noted that the governors will also address the crisis rocking the party in the South-South, said: “The meeting is very crucial.

“Part of their agenda includes the Supreme Court judgment on the National Secretary, the upcoming National Executive Committee meeting, the South-South zonal leadership crisis, the state of emergency in Rivers State, the leadership crisis within the NWC, and other party matters that will be thoroughly discussed.”