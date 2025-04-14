Emulate Gov Otti’s Leadership Style, Jonathan Urges Nigerian Politicians

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerian leaders to emulate the exemplary governance style of Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, describing his approach as intentional and transformational.

Jonathan, who made the call during the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) 1980s Alumni Reunion Dinner and Award Ceremony in Umuahia, Abia State, on Saturday, was represented by Dr. Godknows Igali. The event, themed “Celebrating Excellence and Service to Humanity,” brought together notable alumni from across the country.

According to Jonathan, Governor Otti’s strides in Abia State reflect the kind of purposeful leadership Nigeria desperately needs.

“Before, in Abia State, once they said ‘Aba made,’ people would laugh. But today, people are scrambling for Aba made,” he said. “Let governance in Nigeria take a cue from what you are doing in Abia State—the intentionality of leadership. The leadership that was voted to make a change. Nigerian leaders should strive to make a change as Governor Alex Otti is doing in Abia State.”

In his opening remarks, Dr. Igali, who also chaired the event, praised the UNIPORT alumni for their remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s political and socio-economic development. He noted that UNIPORT remains the only university in the country to have produced six state governors and a former president, referencing Jonathan’s own rise from Vice President to President.

Jonathan’s endorsement came a day after another former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, lauded Governor Otti for his impressive developmental projects. Obasanjo, who was in the state to commission the reconstructed 46.36km Umuahia–Uzuakoli–Akara–Alayi–Abiriba Road, said Otti’s achievements prove that Nigeria’s challenges are surmountable.

Responding, Governor Otti thanked the UNIPORT alumni for choosing Umuahia for the reunion, 12 years after their last gathering in Port Harcourt. He encouraged more alumni to join politics, asserting that it offers a broader opportunity to positively impact society compared to the corporate world.

“Politics is not as bad as many think,” Otti said. “It is a platform through which you can reach more lives meaningfully.”

He also invited the group to return to Abia in the near future to see some of the 200 primary healthcare centers and 221 schools across the state’s 184 wards that are currently undergoing renovation, remodeling, and retrofitting.

Advertisement

Governor Otti emphasized his administration’s commitment to social services, stating that 20% and 15% of the state’s annual budget have been allocated to education and healthcare, respectively—a combined 35% that he described as non-negotiable.

The reunion included a brief tour of some of the ongoing projects across the state. Impressed by what they saw, the alumni commended Governor Otti for the rapid transformation in Abia under his leadership, saying they were proud of his accomplishments within less than two years in office.

Also speaking at the event, UNIPORT Vice Chancellor, Prof. Owunari Georgewill, praised Governor Otti’s giant strides in various sectors including power, infrastructure, and waste management. He further acknowledged Otti’s contributions to their alma mater, including the construction of the Faculty of Social Sciences.

Prof. Georgewill appealed for continued support from Otti and other alumni, stressing the university’s infrastructural challenges in accommodating its over 40,000 students and 5,000 staff.

Chairman of the UNIPORT 80s Reunion Steering Committee, Mr. Benjamin Owuapu Willie, explained that the reunion initiative was birthed out of compassion, following the 2019 passing of Mr. Eze Alomefuna—fondly known as RICO—a brilliant first-class economics graduate from the university.

The event concluded with a renewed sense of purpose among the alumni, who pledged to continue their collective support for societal development and the betterment of their alma mater.