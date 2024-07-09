Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

on

Peter Obi donates N10m to Kogi nursing college, calls for more healthcare investment

Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate has donated N10 million to the Grimard College of Nursing Sciences in Anyigba, Kogi State.

The former Anambra State governor made the donation during a visit to the institution on Monday.

In a statement on Tuesday via X, Obi highlighted the critical role of the college in Nigeria’s primary healthcare sector, stating, “Grimard College of Nursing Sciences, noting that, “State has continued to play a very critical role in the primary healthcare sector of the nation through its training and nurturing of healthcare professionals who make a difference in society.

“I have not only remained consistent in urging governments, at all levels, to invest more in health and education, but I have also continued to call on donor agencies to do the same.”

Emphasising the importance of nursing education, Obi wrote, “I am particularly concerned about the training of nurses because they are at the centre of our primary healthcare delivery.”

He warned of a potential shortage of nurses and stressed the need for proactive measures.

“As experts continue to warn of a looming severe shortage of nurses, we must remain proactive by investing in their training, through that, we can have enough for our domestic health sector, and export more to the global community,” he said.

Obi expressed gratitude to the college’s management and staff for their dedication to training healthcare professionals. He also encouraged the nursing students to remain focused on their studies.

“Our commitment remains to build a New Nigeria which offers Nigerians access to good healthcare and educational opportunities,” Obi added.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

