Trojan Horse,’ Reps ask FG to halt implementation of Samoa agreement

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has asked the Federal Government to suspend implementation of Samoa agreement until all controversial clauses are spelt out.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Rep. Aliyu Sani Madaki (NNPP, Kano) and 80 others at the Plenary, on Tuesday.

Madaki called attention to the clause highlighting gender equality, saying it is “a Trojan horse” which could violate the morals of the country.

In his contribution, the House Minority Leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), said the parliament was not carried along in the process of the signing the agreement which has generated controversy.

He wondered why Nigerians were kept in dark about what the agreement was all about.

Similarly, the House Chief Whip Rep. Usman Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe), said the House would never support any agreements that are contrary to the belief, norms and culture of Nigerians.

The movers of the motion therefore urged the House to thoroughly investigate the agreement.

The House adopted the motion and referred it to its relevant committees for further legislative action.

