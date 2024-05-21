Peter Obi decries poor funds allocation to education in 2024 budget

Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election has again criticised what he said is an obvious financial recklessness and misplacement of priorities in the allocation of funds by the federal government.

Obi described as unacceptable the continued deployment of public resources to nonessential areas of development.

The LP standard’s bearer highlighted the “poor and embarrassing position of Nigeria in the global average in school enrollment,” yet the government is budgeting a paltry N1bn for the construction of Hostels in 12 Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria while N10bn is going for the building of car parks and recreational facilities.

Writing on his X platform the former Anambra State Governor said, “As the giant of Africa which we are, I remain concerned about our fiscal indiscipline as a nation.

“Imagine the situation in our Education sector where the global average of Secondary School enrollment is above 80%, while Nigeria is 28%.

“The global Average of Tertiary School enrollment is above 55%, while Nigeria is less than 15%.

“Yet our budget for the National Assembly Car Parks is N6 billion. The budget for the National Assembly Recreational Facilities is N4 billion.

“Approved for the Construction of Hostels in 12 tertiary Institutions is just N1 billion. It is time for us to stop this financial indiscipline and embrace financial discipline by prioritizing the allocation of resources to the critical areas of human and national development.”

