Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund to raise N20.24bn via bond issuance
Published

1 hour ago

on

Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund to raise N20.24bn via bond issuance

Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF), a Chapel Hill Denham Investment Trust has announced that its Series 10 Offer under the N200 billion Issuance Programme opened on May 15, 2024 and is scheduled to close on June 13, 2024.

The Company intends to raise up to N20.24 billion series of 185,000,000 units of N100 each issued at N109.43.

NIDF facilitates domestic and foreign institutional capital into infrastructure development in Nigeria, which has resulted in key development outcomes.

The issuance represents the Fund's tenth (10th) capital raise since inception in 2017 and the second since its Listing on Nigerian Exchange Limited. The proceeds from the Offer will be applied towards infrastructure loans approved by the Fund Manager's Investment Committee.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

