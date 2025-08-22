Peter Obi condemns FG’s N142bn bus terminal allocation as “Tragic Misplacement of Priorities”

Peter Obi, the former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, has fiercely criticized the Federal Government’s approval of N142 billion for the construction of six bus terminals across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, labeling it a stark display of misguided governance.

In a strongly worded statement released today, Obi decried the allocation as a reflection of incompetence and a failure to address Nigeria’s pressing needs. He contrasted the hefty sum for bus terminals with the 2024 budget’s allocation of less than N100 billion for all federal teaching hospitals, universities, and psychiatric centers combined.

“How a nation prioritizes its scarce resources determines its path to development,” Obi declared. “Spending N142 billion on bus terminals while healthcare, a critical sector, is in shambles and underfunded is not just a misplaced priority, it’s a tragic irony.”

Obi referenced a recent World Health Organization report stating that over 20 million Nigerians face mental health challenges, emphasizing the urgent need for investment in healthcare infrastructure. He argued that the government’s decision undermines the well-being of citizens and fails to meet the standards of effective governance.

“This is not what governance should look like,” Obi stated, renewing his call for systemic change with his rallying cry: “A New Nigeria is POssible.”

The statement has ignited heated discussions online, with many Nigerians questioning the government’s spending priorities.

Supporters of Obi argue that the focus on bus terminals diverts resources from more urgent sectors like health and education, while others await the government’s justification for the project.