More than 100 Okada riders, on Sunday, attacked Same Global Estate in the Lokogoma area of Abuja to avenge the death of two colleagues.

The incident happened after a motorist reportedly hit the Okada rider and ran into the estate for safety.

The Okada riders, it was gathered, set fire to two buildings in the estate in bid to apprehend the motorist.

The incident comes days after Okada riders burnt several shops on fire at Dei Dei building materials market on fire.