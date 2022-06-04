Peseiro names Super Eagles squad for AFCON qualifiers: Full List

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has named a 27-man squad for his first set of competitive games in his role as the head coach of the Nigerian team.

The list was unveiled in a statement released by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in the early hours of Saturday.

Peseiro made several changes to the squad that lost to both Mexico and Ecuador during the just-concluded US tour, revitalising the team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification matches against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe.

Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen returns to the team after being left out of the tour alongside Ahmed Musa, who pulled out at the last minute.

The list also shaved down the number of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) players included in the side that played the international friendlies.

Nigeria will host the Leone Stars at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, on June 9 before travelling to Agadir in Morroco to face Sao Tome four days later.

FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Adewale Adeyinka (Akwa United); Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Sani Faisal (Katsina United); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain)

Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England); Innocent Bonke (FC Lorient, France); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal CF, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord FC, The Netherlands); Ademola Lookman (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France); Emmanuel Dennis(Watford, England)

