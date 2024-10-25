Connect with us

Nation

Canada unveils plan to cut immigration by 20% in 2025
Advertisement

Health Nation

Bill Gates may stand trial over COVID -19 vaccine claims

Nation

Tinubu condoles with NNPC, families of Rivers helicopter crash victims

Nation

Governor Mbah approves N80,000 minimum wage for Enugu workers

Nation

World Food Day: Abia First Lady provides food support to orphanages, others

Education in Nigeria Nation

NELFUND has dispensed over N10bn student loan to date, says agency's boss

Nation

Land dispute: OPC leader urges IGP, Oyo CP to investigate arrest of Ibadan businessman

Nation

UN invites Abia to tell its success story in environmental sanitation 

Nation

Tinubu implores varsity workers to return to negotiation table

Nation

Convert to CNG or continue to buy petrol at N1,000 per litre, Tinubu tells Nigerians

Nation

Canada unveils plan to cut immigration by 20% in 2025

Published

30 mins ago

on

Canada unveils plan to cut immigration by 20% in 2025

The government of Canada has announced reductions in targets for permanent resident admissions over the next three years as part of plans to reduce immigration.

The country’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, on Thursday, affirmed that the move is Canada’s efforts to put its citizens at the forefront of economic opportunities.

Trudeau and Marc Miller, minister of immigration, refugees, and citizenship, on Thursday unveiled the country’s 2025–2027 immigration levels plan in a joint statement.

The layout will reduce permanent residents from 500,000—last year’s target—to 395,000 in 2025.

In 2026, 500,000 permanent residents will be slashed to 380,000, while in 2027, the figures will drop to 365,000.

The plan comes nearly two months after the prime minister said the country would be cutting down on an intake of foreign workers.

“Today’s announcement is the next step in our plan to address the evolving immigration needs of our country. While it’s clear our economy needs newcomers, we see the pressures facing our country, and we must adapt our policies accordingly,” Miller said.

“These changes will make immigration work for our country so that everyone has access to the quality jobs, homes, and supports they need to thrive. We have listened to Canadians, and we will continue to protect the integrity of our system and grow our population responsibly.”

The levels plan will also support efforts to reduce temporary resident volumes to five percent of Canada’s population by the end of 2026.

Advertisement

These reductions are the result of a series of changes over the past year, including a cap on international students and tightened eligibility requirements for temporary foreign workers.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *