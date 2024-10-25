Canada unveils plan to cut immigration by 20% in 2025

The government of Canada has announced reductions in targets for permanent resident admissions over the next three years as part of plans to reduce immigration.

The country’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, on Thursday, affirmed that the move is Canada’s efforts to put its citizens at the forefront of economic opportunities.

Trudeau and Marc Miller, minister of immigration, refugees, and citizenship, on Thursday unveiled the country’s 2025–2027 immigration levels plan in a joint statement.

The layout will reduce permanent residents from 500,000—last year’s target—to 395,000 in 2025.

In 2026, 500,000 permanent residents will be slashed to 380,000, while in 2027, the figures will drop to 365,000.

The plan comes nearly two months after the prime minister said the country would be cutting down on an intake of foreign workers.

“Today’s announcement is the next step in our plan to address the evolving immigration needs of our country. While it’s clear our economy needs newcomers, we see the pressures facing our country, and we must adapt our policies accordingly,” Miller said.

“These changes will make immigration work for our country so that everyone has access to the quality jobs, homes, and supports they need to thrive. We have listened to Canadians, and we will continue to protect the integrity of our system and grow our population responsibly.”

The levels plan will also support efforts to reduce temporary resident volumes to five percent of Canada’s population by the end of 2026.

These reductions are the result of a series of changes over the past year, including a cap on international students and tightened eligibility requirements for temporary foreign workers.