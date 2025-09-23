Connect with us

Business

NUPENG, PENGASSAN kick as FG moves to sell JV stakes, amend PIA
Advertisement

Business

AfDB strengthens project management capacity in DRC as it wraps up workshop

Business

Abia Hotels Ltd to go public as Otti installs materials testing lab to curb building collapse

Business

‘More than a campaign,’ Emernplus hails Bimbo Ademoye’s impact on malaria awareness drive

Education in Nigeria

68 Kano prison inmates excel in 2025 NECO exams

Business

Stanbic IBTC declares N2.50 interim dividend as H1 profit rises 49%

Business

Industry sector drives Nigeria’s GDP growth to 4.23% in Q2 2025 – NBS

Business

RMAFC moves to resolve Niger Delta states' oil field ownership tussle

Business

Equatorial Guinea’s BANGE takes lead in oil, gas investment push at African Energy Week

Business

Nigeria to Host Global Investors, Founders at Moonshot 2025 to Shape Africa’s Next Tech Wave

Business

NUPENG, PENGASSAN kick as FG moves to sell JV stakes, amend PIA

Published

2 hours ago

on

NUPENG, PENGASSAN kick as FG moves to sell JV stakes, amend PIA

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) have rejected the Federal Government’s plan to sell its stakes in Joint Venture (JV) oil assets.

The unions also faulted proposed amendments to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), warning that both measures would weaken the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) and put the economy at risk.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, PENGASSAN President, Festus Osifo, said the planned asset sales would “mortgage Nigeria’s future” and reduce foreign exchange earnings.

“Government currently holds between 55 and 60 per cent stakes in JV assets managed by NNPC Ltd. on behalf of the federation. Selling them for quick cash will weaken the naira, create deficits, and endanger generations yet unborn,” Osifo said.

He also condemned plans to transfer NNPC Ltd.’s ownership from the Ministry of Petroleum to the Ministry of Finance, describing it as “an aberration.”

NUPENG President, Williams Akporeha, added that subsidy removal had already boosted revenues, making asset sales unnecessary. He urged government to instead channel resources toward infrastructure, security, and crude oil production.

Both unions called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and halt the proposals, stressing that stability, not sudden reforms, was needed to restore confidence in Nigeria’s oil sector.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (145) #UBA (178) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (387) Alex Otti (595) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (335) Babajide Sanwo-olu (191) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (972) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Charles Soludo (95) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (183) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (361) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (125) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (163) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (297) Olusegun Obasanjo (134) Osun State (142) PDP (179) Peter Obi (655) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (102) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (242)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement