Nigeria’s main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has zoned its chairmanship position to the North ahead of its congress billed for next month.

Reading out the communique to journalists at the end of its meeting which lasted several hours on Thursday in Akwa Ibom, chairman of the PDP zoning committee and governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi said offices hitherto held by Southerners would go the way of Northerners and vice versa.

According to the governor, the decision is in compliance with the party’s constitutional provision in the spirit of fairness, justice and equity.

“The decision of the PDP zoning committee is in line with the constitution of the party on zoning and rotation of party and national offices in the interest of justice, equity and fairness,” the communique read.

“Consequently, the current offices being held by officers in the Southern zones of the country, namely, South-West, South-East and South-South zones, should swap places with the offices currently in the Northern zones of Nigeria, namely, North-West, North-East and North-Central zones.”

Ugwuanyi, however, told newsmen that the mandate of the committee “does not include zoning of the offices of the President, Vice President and other executive and legislative offices of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And the decision of the committee to zone the party offices does not in any way affect the executive and legislative offices in Nigeria.”

According to him, “Zoning of offices in PDP has traditionally been between the North and South of Nigeria.

“We shall pass on our recommendations to the National Executive Committee, NEC of the Party through the National Working Committee of the party.”

Regardless, the implication of the zoning arrangement is that there is likelihood of the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election coming from the South.

The meeting was attended by the deputy chairman of the committee and governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, deputy governor of Zamfara state and secretary of the committee, Aliyu Mahdi, ex-Senate Presidents, Anyim Pius Anyim and David Mark among others.