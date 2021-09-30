Unknown gunmen on Thursday, attacked Ajali Police Station, in Orumba North Local Government Area, Anambra State, killing five officers, while setting the station ablaze.

The gunmen said to be numbering about seven and dressed in red T-Shirts and black Jean trousers, stormed the Police station in a Lexus car, and shot their way into the Police station after killing a policeman that accosted them on entry and a civilian.

They were said to have released all the people detained in the Police Station and ordered them to leave the premises of the station without further delay get killed.

Vanguard quoted an eye witness to have said that the road leading to Oko, a nearby town to Ajali, has cordoned off by security men who were engaged in a gun duel by the rampaging gunmen.

The incident according to the eyewitness threw the entire Ajali, Akpu and other neighbouring towns to Ajali into fear and confusion.

Same Thursday, gunmen at about 3:15 pm attacked the convoy of Honorable Chris Azubogu, the member representing Nnewi North/Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, killing one of his drivers.

Hon. Azubogu was reportedly attacked on the Nnewi–Nnobi Road on his way back to Nnewi from Awka after his formal declaration for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

An eyewitness said the attack of Hon Azubogu, occurred in front of St Paul’s Anglican Church, Nnobi, in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Vanguard reported.

On the attack of Hon. Azubogu, the driver of one of the vehicles with registration number, Abuja ABC 307 CM was said to have been shot dead instantly, while the black car in which Hon Azubogu, was supposedly driven had several gunshots.

Azubogu was said to have been abducted, but another account said he was not in the convoy His police orderly was said to have escaped unhurt.

The gunmen were also said to have collected guns from security men at Roban Stores situated along Nnewi –Nnobi road after attacking the lawmaker’s convoy and zoomed off.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Ikenga Tochukwu, a DSP, was not disposed to pick his call when contacted on the phone to comment on the two incidents.