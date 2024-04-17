PDP NWC passes vote of confidence on acting chair, Umar Damagum

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, said it has passed a vote of confidence on the party’s Acting National Chairman, Mr Umar Damagum.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, who said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the vote of confidence was passed at the NWC’s 584th meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Ologunagba, the decision was based on Damagum’s efforts aimed at repositioning the PDP as the main opposition party in Nigeria.

News continues after this Advertisement

“The Deputy National Chairman (South) Amb. Taofeek Arapaja presided over the motion for a vote of confidence on the Acting National Chairman, which was moved by the National Vice Chairman (South East) Chief Ali Odefa and seconded by the National Treasurer, Hon. Yayari Mohammed,” he said.

The National Executive Council meeting of the party is slated for Thursday to either affirm Damagum as the chairman or appoint a replacement.

Damagum was appointed as the Acting Chairman following the suspension of the former chairman, Chief Iyorcha Ayu in 2023.

(NAN)

News continues after this Advertisement