PDP has closed shop in Abia, says ex-Deputy Governor Ude Oko Chukwu

The immediate past Deputy Governor of Abia State, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is effectively “dead” in the state following his defection to the Labour Party (LP) with his supporters.

Oko Chukwu made the remark at a historic ceremony held at Etitiama Primary School, Nkporo, Ohafia LGA, where he was formally received into the Labour Party and presented with the party flag alongside other defectors.

Prominent among the new entrants were the PDP Chairman of Ohafia LGA, Chief Egesi Eze Azu, former PDP State Woman Leader, Christie Emenike, and former Arochukwu LGA Chairman, Princely Kingsley Ngunu. The event was graced by government officials, LP stalwarts, and supporters.

Explaining his decision, Oko Chukwu said he left the PDP because of Governor Alex Otti’s impressive performance within two years in office.

“PDP has closed shop effective from today,” he declared. “I decided to join you because I saw the spirit. Continue doing your work. Some of us who are politicians will do the political work for you. Today, we can proudly raise our shoulders high and say we are Abians.”

The former Deputy Governor announced that his political structure, Abia Vision Rangers, had collapsed into the Labour Party.

Receiving the defectors, Governor Alex Otti assured them of equal rights and opportunities within the party.

“This is a party that does not discriminate. There is no difference between those who joined today and those of us who joined in 2022,” Otti said. “As soon as you become a member, you enjoy the same rights as everyone else.”

Otti, in a celebratory mood, announced the award of a contract for the reconstruction of the Abiriba-Nkporo Road and promised further development projects in Nkporo.

“We won here in 2023 because of your support, even before the community collapsed into the Labour Party,” the governor said, adding that the Nkporo community would benefit from ongoing school upgrades, including smart schools.

Acting State Chairman of the Labour Party, Sir Emmanuel Nwaeze Oti, attributed the influx of new members to Otti’s developmental strides across Abia.

“The difference is clear. Governor Otti has touched lives positively from Abia North to Abia South,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, some new members said this is the first time development is reaching all communities in the state and pledged to support LP in the 2027 general elections.