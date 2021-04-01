By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Osun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates have endorsed the immediate past National Vice Chairman of the party in the Southwest, Dr Eddy Olafeso as chairman of the party for the zone ahead of the forthcoming zonal Congress.

The delegates gathered at the party’s Secretariat, Biket area, Osogbo, on Thursday and unanimously endorsed Dr Olafeso, describing him as a round peg in round hole and the most qualified contestant.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Sunday Bisi who presided over the meeting, maintained that Olafeso is the only candidate in sight, who could do the party proud in every sense of the word.

Hon. Bisi stated that Olafeso has been tested and trusted to project and protect the interest of all members of the party, if re-elected.

Recall that another hopeful of the position of the party’s South West Chairman, Amb. Taofeeq Arapaja had visited a section of the PDP leaders in Osogbo recently, for support and adoption as the right candidate.

While Amb. Arapaja is in the group loyal to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Dr Olafeso enjoys the support of a former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Ayodele Fayose.

Speaking at the event, the National Deputy Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Diran Odeyemi, who threw his weight behind Olafeso and his team, stated that he has worked with both Amb. Arapaja and Dr Olafeso and that the latter is the best choice for the post.

Also speaking, a former National Secretary of the party, Prof. Wale Oladipo encouraged delegates and the party leaders not to relent in their resolve to support Olafeso as “only he represents the general interest and will of the members of the party in the Zone.”

He assured them that going by the experience, integrity and antecedent of Dr Olafeso, he would perform excellently well in the assignments of PDP National Vice Chairman in the South West.

Earlier, Dr Olafeso who expressed happiness and satisfaction at the massive turnout of leaders and delegates at the event, stated that he shall come out with flying colours, whenever the Zonal Congress is held.

“I have won. With what you see here in Osogbo which has already been replicated in Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo and even Oyo, it is very clear that the delegates and all other relevant stakeholders are solidly behind us”, Olafeso said.

“Engineer Deji Doherty of Lagos, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele of Ogun, Hon. Sunday Bisi of Osun and all others are solidly behind us.”

He, however, disowned the April 10 date of South West Zonal Congress, allegedly scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State capital as it was flying on the social media platforms.

According to Dr Olafeso, no specific date and venue has been chosen for the Congress as the National Secretariat is yet to clear or take position on some Court orders and pronouncements concerning the Zonal Congress.

Olafeso who charged the delegates to be prepared, also appreciated the leadership and support provided by Dr Fayose when there was nobody in sight to trust and rely on.

Other party leaders in attendance include a former State Chairman, Alhaji Ganiyu Olaoluwa (Asejere); a former Commissioner for works, Dr Bayo Faforiji; Akogun Lere Oyewumi; Elder Peter Babalola; Elder Sunday Akanfe (Atidade), the State Secretary, Prince Bola Ajao among others.

Other members of State Executive Committee, Local Government Chairmen, party leaders and members are also present.