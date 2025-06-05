No untouchables, I ’ll ‘touch’ Abuja wealthy and nothing will happen — Wike brags

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has reinstated his resolve to ensure that the law is deployed as a leveller and not a tool to oppress the poor in Abuja, noting that heavens will not fall for doing so.

Wike stated that in his view there are no “untouchables” in Abuja, noting that leadership is defined by courage and the ability to make tough decisions for common good and not sentiment or popularity contest.

He made this known at the 2025 Distinguished Personality Lecture, titled “Nigeria of Our Dreams” at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Thursday.

He averred that since coming into office nearly two years ago, his administration has enforced strict compliance with rules and regulations in line with the constitution.

“Poor people don’t own houses in the FCT. All the affluent areas—Maitama, Asokoro, and the Central Business District—are occupied by the rich. Some of them believe they are untouchable. But a good leader must be ready to step on toes, and that is exactly what we have done. That is why Abuja is becoming more like a true federal capital territory.

“Leadership is not a popularity contest; it’s about courage and the ability to make tough decisions. President Bola Tinubu is one such leader—bold and decisive.

“I’m not the first FCT Minister, but I’ve made it clear that no one is exempt. Mention one poor person who owns property in Maitama—none. They are all wealthy individuals who don’t want to pay taxes. Well, they must pay. If they don’t, I will touch them, and heaven will not fall—in fact, it will be at peace,” he said.

The minister reiterated that that he was not appointed to participate in a “beauty contest,” but to deliver effective governance and enforce compliance, regardless of status or influence.