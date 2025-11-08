Adeboye urges Tinubu to open talks with Trump, warns China won’t interfere if crisis escalates

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has advised President Bola Tinubu to urgently initiate diplomatic engagement with U.S. President Donald Trump, following recent threats of possible American intervention over alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Trump had directed the U.S. Department of Defence to prepare for “possible action” if the Nigerian government fails to address what he described as widespread killings of Christians. The Federal Government has repeatedly denied claims of religious persecution, insisting that insecurity affects all communities.

Speaking during the November Holy Ghost Service at Redemption City on Friday, Adeboye urged the Nigerian government to act swiftly, saying diplomacy and decisive internal security measures are needed immediately.

“If I were asked to advise, I would say our leaders should move fast, move diplomatically, and move wisely,” Adeboye said. “Find a way to convince the President of America to delay his actions for about 100 days. Then return home and direct our security chiefs to get rid of these terrorists within 90 days or resign.”

Adeboye warned that Nigeria cannot depend on foreign powers for support if tensions with the U.S. escalate.

“If America attacks Nigeria, China, Russia or others may condemn it, but that will be all. No country will come to fight for us,” he stated. “This is not about Christians or Muslims. Innocent people are dying daily. We need urgent action.”

His remarks follow China’s statement earlier this week cautioning the U.S. against any interference in Nigeria’s domestic affairs.

‘Some people are not telling the President the truth’

Adeboye also criticised parts of President Tinubu’s Independence Day address, in which the government claimed that displaced persons in conflict zones were returning home.

“I almost reacted publicly when I heard that claim,” Adeboye said. “I believe the person who wrote that speech does not like the President. Because the very next day, a traditional ruler was killed.”

The cleric stressed that Tinubu inherited an already deteriorating security environment but must now focus on delivering real solutions.

“I am not here to blame anyone,” he said. “I am an applied mathematician, I care about solving the problem.”

Adeboye noted that Nigeria enjoyed religious harmony in the past and urged leaders to work toward restoring national unity and peace.