Anyim Pius Anyim, former senate president and one of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) presidential aspirants, has congratulated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his victory as the party’s presidential primary on Saturday.

Anyim, a former secretary to the government of the federation, also commended the 2022 PDP Special Convention Committee for successfully conducting the primary election.

The former President of the Senate said he was proud to have fully participated in the race to the end and praised his supporters for being with him to the end.

Anyim however, lamented that voting preferences at the election still reflected old pattern of primordial sentiments, wondering if the national desire to find solutions to her problems would be realized by such actions.

In a statement signed personally by Anyim and issued by Anyim Presidential Campaign Organization on Sunday, Anyim said “I must sincerely commend the PDP 2022 Special Convention Committee for doing a great job.

“I’m proud to have gone through the race to the end.

“However, I am shocked that consideration for voting the PDP presidential candidate was not based on burning national issues and how to resolve them, but still on the old primordial sentiments.

“It appears doubtful if our search for nationhood is yielding any results”, Anyim wondered.

Turning to his diehard supporters, Anyim said, “I deeply appreciate and thank all those who stood by me throughout this race, especially those that voted for me at the primary election.

“I want to assure all of you that we shall continue to stand tall until we birth the Nigeria of our collective dreams.

“Let me also congratulate His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for emerging the PDP flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election”, Anyim said and concluded by wishing Nigerians well.