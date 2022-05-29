Mr. Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State who recently resigned from the People’s Democratic Party Party (PDP), has congratulated Atiku Abubakar on his victory in the party’s presidential primary election on Saturday.

Obi, a former presidential aspirant who recently joined Labour Party, described the former vice president as his ‘elder brother’ and ‘dear leader,’ while praying for God’s blessings upon his life.

“On behalf of my family, I sincerely congratulate my leader and dear elder brother, H.E @atiku, on his emergence as the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the @OfficialPDPNig,” Obi tweeted on Sunday.

“I pray that the Almighty God who sees your goodness will continue to bless you now and always.”

Atiku had on Saturday defeated Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State; Bukola Saraki, former senate president; Udom Emmanuel, governor of Akwa Ibom State, among others, to win the PDP presidential ticket.

Obi was Atiku’s running mate in 2019 general election.