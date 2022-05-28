Leaders of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are locked in a crucial meeting at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Wuse, Abuja.

The meeting, which started in the early hours of Saturday, is still ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

Accreditation of delegates and observers which was scheduled to commence at 6:00am local time has started.

Although the agenda of the meeting have not been made public, feelers from sources within the party indicate that the meeting was convened to prepare an appropriate response to the decision of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to postpone its Presidential primary.

It was gathered that the PDP is also considering a possible shift in date as a counter move.

It would be recalled that the party had shifted its 2018 Presidential Primary in Port Harcourt on the day it was supposed to hold.