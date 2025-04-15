PDP is big enough, won’t join any coalition – Prof. Gana

Former Minister for Information and National Orientation and Board of Trustee (BoT) member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Professor Jerry Gana, has asserted that the main opposition party would not be a part of any coalition or merger with any political party ahead of the 2027 general elections in the country.

Gana stated that in spite of its current setback, it is a formidable and organised political party and absolutely trusted by Nigeria having absolute trust of the Nigerian people, emphasizing that the leaders of the party were doing serious underground work to bring the party back to where it should be ahead of 2027 general elections.

The PDP BoT member made this known shortly after attending this year’s Nupe Christian Fellowship International Conference in Bida, Niger State.

“PDP will not join any coalition because when we formed the party in 1998, it was a coalition; it was a platform for democracy and a very powerful coalition. All that the party needs now is a new leadership, and we shall surprise Nigerians with a good and credible candidate for 2027.

“Knowing the capacity, the ideas and power that we possess, we cannot go into a merger or coalition with any political party. PDP is the only political party that is tested and trusted and found to be the only option for Nigeria’s greatness.

“All that we need like I said is a new leadership after which we will present a new proposal to Nigerians and we will give Nigerians purposeful leadership,” he submitted.

He pointed out that now that the PDP is an opposition party, all kinds of things were happening but assured Nigerians and supporters that the party would soon resolve all the issues at hand and give the country an alternative that would be very clear, credible and desirable.

“In political development, there are bases and people like us have seen a lot of things in politics. Right now, the PDP is in opposition, so there are all kinds of things that are happening but let Nigerians wait, we will soon come up to resolve all the issues at hand right now, and move forward and give the nation an alternative that will be very clear, credible and desirable.

“Forget about the struggle to be here and there because there is a new political order that is emerging but let Nigerians give the PDP a few months, we will correct it and give Nigerians a better and clear alternative.

Advertisement

“PDP is a very solid and organized political party and absolutely trusted by Nigerians. It took over power from the military and we restored democracy, good governance, fairness, justice and equity in the country”.

Professor Gana, who expressed regret over the current economic and security situation in the country, stated that Nigeria as a country, was doing well under the PDP, adding that, “The country’s economy was doing so well. Nigeria paid her foreign debts and put up institutions that are very durable. It is unfortunate that some people made a few mistakes because they don’t know how to govern.”

The BoT member who went on a historic excursion about the formation of the party, said the political agreement that was reached in 1998 during the formation of the party was tampered with, hence, the current crisis.

“The truth is that PDP made some mistakes and that is why we are where we are today and we must own up to our mistakes. In 1998, when the PDP was formed, we agreed on a power shift so that power will shift to the north and to the south, so the whole nation will stabilise and give every section of the country a sense of belonging, so that there will be equity, justice and fairness.

“In 1999, we all agreed that the power must shift to the south and after which it will come back to the north. The south had it eight years under Olusegun Obasanjo, the north had it eight years under Muhammadu Buhari and in 2023, and some of us, who are the custodians of the party history said no it is not the turn of the north. We must make sure that the power shifts to the south and one or two people insist that the north should still have it. That is where the mistake comes from, and it was a serious mistake but thank God people are recognising that mistake and Nigerians and supporters of PDP will soon hear goodness.

“We shall come back again, take over the government and move the country forward. People are working underground and we are telling ourselves the truth and people are listening to the truth and very soon PDP will be back stronger. PDP will emerge, it will move forward and in 2027, it will return Nigeria to the good old days of peace and economic prosperity,” he added.