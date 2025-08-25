Connect with us

Nigeria not God’s creation, Azikiwe, Awolowo and Bello not founding fathers – Pastor Adefarasin
Published

5 hours ago

on

Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, has sparked nationwide debate after declaring that Nigeria was not divinely created but established to serve British economic interests. He also dismissed revered nationalist leaders like Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, and Ahmadu Bello as the country’s true founding fathers.

Speaking during a Sunday sermon, Adefarasin argued that Nigeria’s foundation was rooted in colonial bargains, not divine purpose.

“Nigeria, I do not believe it was created by God. I believe that Elizabeth the First entered a deal with the Ottoman Empire concerning Sudan. This land was apportioned to the sons of Ishmael. It is self-evident,” he said, citing historical references from The Martyrdom of Man.

According to him, Nigeria’s structure is flawed because its constitution was imposed by military rulers rather than emerging from the people’s consent.

“When a constitution claims to be of ‘we the people’ but was written by soldiers, we must question why we obey it. Psalm 11:3 says if the foundation is destroyed, what can the righteous do?” he noted.

The cleric also criticised governance failures and corruption, using shoddy road construction as an example of systemic decay.

“There’s a difference between the road leading to Lagos Airport and others. Someone suggested they make them poor so contracts can be awarded every year. That means decision-makers lack equity and justice,” he lamented.

Rejecting the notion that Awolowo, Azikiwe, Ahmadu Bello, and Tafawa Balewa were the architects of Nigeria, Adefarasin insisted the real founders were British colonial officials.

“The founding fathers of Nigeria are some men from Whitehall, a fellow called Tob Goldman, his girlfriend, she named the country, and Lord Lugard. This nation was created for British business so they wouldn’t bear the cost of the less prosperous regions,” he declared.

Adefarasin concluded that the Church has a responsibility to correct what colonial powers got wrong, stressing that Nigeria cannot achieve lasting progress without rebuilding its foundations.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

