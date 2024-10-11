Connect with us

Politics

'Your seats remain vacant,' Rivers govt tells pro-Wike assembly members
Advertisement

Politics

JUST IN: Court bars PDP from removing Damagum as national chair until Dec 2025

Politics

PDP faction appoints Ahmed Mohammed as new acting national chairman

Politics

PDP suspends national chairman, secretary for anti-party activities in Rivers

Politics

Nigerian soldiers don't have required morale, weapons to end terrorism – Ndume.

Politics

Hardship: Nigerians should be angry, people should be protesting - Amaechi

Politics

Tinubu appoints Alfred Abah as SSA on civil service matters

Politics

Kazeem Akinleye, the quintessential politician, astute administrator, By Sunday Oguntuyi

Politics

Appeal Court sacks Enugu PDP Rep, returns Labour Party's Nnamdi Agbo

Politics

Rivers Violence: Tinubu mentioning only my name is concerning - Fubara

Politics

‘Your seats remain vacant,’ Rivers govt tells pro-Wike assembly members

Published

4 hours ago

on

'Your seats remain vacant,' Rivers govt tells pro-Wike assembly members

The government of Rivers State has said that the recent Court of Appeal judgment in Abuja did not reinstate the Martin Amaewhule-led faction of the State House of Assembly.

This is as it dismissed suggestions that they remain members of the Assembly following an Appeal Court judgment that nullified the state’s 2024 budget.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Israel Dagogo Iboroma, SAN, the government insisted that Amaewhule and 26 other lawmakers had automatically vacated their seats upon their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on December 11, 2023. According to Iboroma, this defection triggered Section 109(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution, which mandates that lawmakers who switch political parties lose their seats.

“The issue of defection of Martin Amaewhule and 26 others was never before the Federal High Court or the Court of Appeal. Therefore, no court has legitimized their membership of the House of Assembly following their defection,” Iboroma emphasized.

The Attorney General further explained that the case at the Federal High Court and the subsequent appeal concerned the 2023 Appropriation Law and the National Assembly’s intervention in Rivers State’s legislative functions, not the status of the defected lawmakers.

Following the dismissal of the state’s appeal regarding the 2023 Appropriation Law by the Court of Appeal, Iboroma criticized the misrepresentation of the ruling. “There is a wave of false reports suggesting that Amaewhule and the others remain in the Assembly with him as Speaker. This is patently untrue,” he stated.

The Attorney General also announced that the state government would appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court and file an application for a stay of execution to maintain the current status quo.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, according to Iboroma, has urged the people of Rivers State to disregard any misleading reports regarding the court’s judgment and assured them that legal steps are being taken to resolve the matter.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *