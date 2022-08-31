PDP Crisis: Those calling for my resignation are children - Ayu

Senator Iyorchia Ayu, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman has dismissed those calling for his resignation as children that were not around when the party was formed.

The camp of Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor has been demanding for Ayu’s resignation.

The Rivers governor had listed his resignation as one of the conditions that has to be fulfilled to resolve the post-presidential primaries crisis rocking the opposition party.

But speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa Service, Ayu said those calling for his resignation were nowhere to be found when they struggled to form the party, adding that he was not bothered by the call for his resignation.

“I was voted as PDP Chairman for a four-year tenure and I’m yet to complete a year. Atiku’s victory doesn’t affect the Chairman’s position. I won my election based on our party’s constitution,” he said.

“I didn’t commit any offense, I’m only reforming the party so I’m not bothered with all the noises. I know I’m doing my work and I didn’t steal any money so I see no reason for all these talks. When we started PDP, these children were not around. They are children who do not know why we formed the party. We will not allow any individual to destabilize our party.”