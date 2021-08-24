The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, has taken over the affairs of the party following the restraining order issued against the National Chairman, Uche Secondus, by a Rivers High Court in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Akinwonmi cited Section 35 (b) of the PDP Constitution to support his action and suspended the National Working Committee meeting of the party indefinitely.

Recall that the PDP has been in crisis over attempts by certain individuals within the party to remove Secondus as national chairman.

While attempts have been made by party stakeholders to resolve the crisis, with what was believed to a compromise reached two weeks ago when the party’s leaders met and agreed to shift its convention forward, the attempts have failed to resolve the issues.

Yesterday, a Rivers State High Court suspended Secondus following a court case instituted by Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex, Dennis Nina Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen and Umezirike Onucha against him.

The applicants sought amongst other prayers an order of interim injunction against Mr Secondus from parading himself as the national chairman of the PDP, which were granted by Justice O. Gbasam at the State High Court in Degema local government area of Rivers state.

In his ruling, Mr Gbasam issued a restraining order against the “1st Defendant from parading himself as a member of the 2nd Defendant or National Chairman of the Defendant or performing the functions of National Chairman of the 2nd Defendant.”

Mr Gbasam in the document restrained Mr Secondus from “calling, attending or presiding over any meeting of the 2nd Defendant or any Committee of the 2nd Defendants at Ward, Local Government or State Level… pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction.”

The judge also approved the suspension of Secondus as a member of the PDP pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

The judge also granted the aggrieved parties, Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex, Dennis Nna Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen and Umezirike Onucha, leave to serve all orders made by the court and all subsequent processes to Mr Secondus’ address in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

