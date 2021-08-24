Troops of Operation Safe Haven have rescued 15 commuters in Jagindi, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna, the state government has said.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

According to him, the 15 commuters were kidnapped from two vehicles in the area while in transit. He added that the troops responded to a distress call.

Mr Aruwan added that acting Governor Hadiza Balarabe received the report on the rescue with satisfaction and thanked the troops for their “swift response,” which resulted in the rescue of the commuters.

“The troops are sustaining search and rescue operations in the area,” said Mr Aruwan