The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), has confirmed that it suffered an attack by bandits which led to the death of two of its personal, while one was abducted.

Business Hallmark had reported that bandits wearing military camouflage in the early hours of Tuesday, invaded the permanent site of the institution located along Airport Road, Afaka, in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing three officers and abducting at least one.

However, in a statement confirming the attack, the NDA said two officers were killed, just as it revealed that it is on the trail of the gunmen who compromised its security architecture.

The statement issued by the Academy Public Relations Officer, Bashir Muhd Jajira, and shared on social media by presidential aide, Buhari Sallau, read, “The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka. During the unfortunate incident, we lost two personnel and one was abducted.

“The Academy in collaboration with the 1Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna state has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel.

“The NDA community and Cadets are safe in the Academy. We assure the general public that these unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued