PDP Crisis: Ayu hits back at Wike, says silence no longer golden

Senator Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has reacted to the allegations of corruption levelled against him by Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State.

The PDP chairman in a statement on Friday, in response to the latest attack on him by Wike, said he had kept quiet before now because he felt that he should do so as a father to the party, but noted that such silence was no longer golden given that the Rivers governor has dragged his family into the allegations.

Recall that Wike had during a media chat earlier on Friday, accused Ayu of collecting N100 million from a governor of the party, while also saying that even the PDP chairman’s family would be ashamed of him if his secrets were revealed.

Wike had also previously accused Ayu of collecting N1bn from Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate.

But responding to the allegations, Ayu said on Friday that he never collected N1bn from the former vice president, even as he said he duly informed the party’s national working committee about the N100 million donation made by a governor of the party.

“When the first allegation was made i.e. the N1billion – I decided not to respond because we don’t want to cause altercations in the party. However, I want to make it clear that at no time did I, as the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) collect any N1billion from anybody,” Ayu said.

“The consistent attacks on my person since the end of the convention on the 31st of May are deliberate and unfortunate. I have restrained myself from reacting. As the father of the party, I felt I should encourage reconciliation.

“But where it touches on my personal integrity, of which even my own family members are brought into play, it is incumbent upon me to reply.

“So, I state that I never collected N1bn from anybody.

“Also the N100m that was donated by one of the governors has been judiciously used for the purpose it was given. And in the next few weeks, we will be inviting all party leaders, including members of the press, to come for the commissioning of the PDI.

“When we came in and the party had funding difficulties, the current presidential candidate suggested that the party should take a loan of N1bn from a bank. And the owner of that bank was also an influential member of this party. He has left the party now.

“But when we discussed with him, we discarded the idea. And the party never took any loan or any money from anybody. And I as a person never collected N1billion from anybody.

“Any money advanced to the party was declared before the National Working Committee (NWC) and handed over to the National Treasurer of the party.

“The party’s accounts are straight. They are up to date. And we promise to present the audited account to the public at the end of the year.

“On today’s allegations – “luckily, I had fully briefed the Board of Trustees (BoT) that one of our governors made a contribution of N100m to the revival of the Peoples Democratic Institute which was housed in a portacabin. And we explained to them that we hired an appropriate place in Asokoro; we have renovated and furnished it.

“Two or three days ago, we went there to inspect the place.

“And the NWC decided that even before commissioning, we should invite the Governor in question to come and inspect what we have done with his money. I am happy to state that the National Secretary of the party has since written a letter to that Governor.

“So, it is not true. Neither I nor the NWC ever took any party money to carry out the renovation. In fact, we have not even exhausted that N100m which was donated by one of the governors.”