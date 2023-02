Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in a apparent slip of tongue, has declared that the party has brought Nigeria shame and cannot remain in power.

Ayu made the slip while speaking at a rally which was held at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Thursday.

Ayu said, “We are supposed to be the leaders in Africa and everywhere in the world we should be respected. PDP has brought us shame and we will not continue to retain them in power.”

Watch video below :