PDP chieftain declares support for Peter Obi

Dr Sampson Orji, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, has declared support for Peter Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

The PDP chieftain who aspired to Abia governorship said Obi’s antecedents and competence had put him above other presidential candidates, hence his decision to support the former Anambra State Governor.

The former lawmaker who spoke during a live radio programme “Open Parliament”, monitored in Umuahia, said he would mobilise support for Obi not because the Labour Party candidate is his fellow Igbo but because of his antecedents.

He said that asking him to choose between Atiku and Obi, is like asking him to choose between darkness and light, declaring that Obi represents light.

” I’m a PDP man till tomorrow but I will support Peter Obi not because he is Igbo but because of what he represents. Obi is a movement. My family and friends will vote for Obi. Atiku is my friend but Peter Obi is a better candidate.”

He further argued that apart from competence, equity also favours Obi’s candidature as the South East is the only zone in Southern Nigeria to take its turn at the Presidency.

” Why can’t Atiku support Obi who was his running mate in 2019? I must speak the truth: what are we gaining in PDP that for 16 years it was in power Aba to Port Harcourt Expressway is not passable? You cannot drive from Umuahia to Ikot Ekpene or from Owerri to Umuahia on a good road.

” So, it is blindness to tell me to support Atiku when we have somebody in Peter Obi who has shown competence and capacity to take Nigeria out of the woods. Should I work against him because he’s Igbo?”

The former Commissioner for Commerce also advised Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu who is the PDP’s candidate for the Abia South senatotrial race, to step down for the incumbent Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.