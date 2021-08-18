By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A chieftain of People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Osun State, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye has joined well wishers in rejoicing with the state publicity Secretary of the party, Hon Jacob Ayodeji Areola on the occasion of his birthday celebration, describing him as a goal getter.

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed by him, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday.

According to him, Hon. Areola is a rare gem who has propelled the activities of the party in the state to an enviable height.

He described the ‘birthday boy’ as vibrant mouthpiece of the party, whose activities during the short while in office has sold the party to the downtrodden citizens in the state.

Akinleye also described Hon. Areola as a patriotic companion whose working relationship with the capacity chairman of the party in the state has started yielding good results.

“I, on behalf of my family and friends congratulate you on your birthday. May the years ahead offer you great moments of accomplishment and desired victories, even as you continue to stand firm in service of God and man,” he added.