Nigeria’s security Operatives have paraded 33 Irigwe youth over killing of 27 Muslim commuters in Jos North Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State, Northcentral Nigeria on Saturday.

They were arrested following Saturday’s attack on ‘Fulani Muslim’ travelers that left 27 of them dead and several of them injured. Ten are still said to be missing.

The victims were ambushed while traveling from Bauchi in five 18-seater buses at the Gada-biyu area, along the Jos-Zaria highway where they had gone to observe the Islamic New Year prayers.