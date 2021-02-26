OBINNA EZUGWU

Pandemonium broke along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday when a joint team of policemen and the Department of State Services attempted to arrest Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

According to a statement signed by a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Igboho was on his way to meet with 93-year-old Afenifere Chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo, when the security men attempted to arrest him.

In a video capturing the incident, Igboho is topless, is seen with his men daring the security operatives to do their worst.

Giving account of the incident, Fani-Kayode said, “I just spoke to my brother Sunday Igboho. He told me there was a violent attempt to arrest him this afternoon by a joint team of soldiers, DSS operatives and policemen numbering about 40 on the Ibadan/Lagos Expressway whilst he was on his way to see Baba Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos.

“I condemn this attempt to ambush and abduct him. It is not only reckless but also very dangerous. If the security agencies want to see him all they need to do is to invite him to their office. I am not aware of any crime that he has committed and I urge restraint on all sides.

“Let me also send a warning to the Federal Government that Sunday Igboho is a hero to millions of Yoruba and either killing him or detaining him unlawfully would be the biggest mistake they could make. Building bridges, dialogue and the pursuit of peace is better than intimidation, threats, violence and war. A word is enough for the wise.”

A video of the incident as shared by twitter user @Truthfully83 below.