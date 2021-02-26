By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

An aide to ex-governor of Osun State, and Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbosola, Chief Moshood Titilola, has described a former council chairman of Ife Central Local Government, Elugbaju Olayere, as an ingrate over his recent comments denigrating his former principal.

Titilola who advised Olayera to search his heart very well if truly Aregbesola deserved such bashing from him, said the ex-governor singlehandedly made him (Eluyera) chairman of the local government having served as personal assistant to a cabinet member during the Minister’s reign as governor.

“We are indeed in the very sad scenario and I don’t think this is politics again but a complete show of animalistic traits running in the veins of many individuals,” Titilola said in a statement.

“How on earth would Yera and others resorted to calling Ogbeni different names, all in the name of pledging loyalty to the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola?

“Let me remind Yera that if he knows the depth of work that was done before progressive became relevant and solid in the politics of Osun, he wouldn’t have had the effrontery.

“The thing is we won’t allow them to destroy this party, Yera used to be a member of the peoples democratic party and they can always go back to their party once they sense that apc has been completely decimated but we would not allow them and God will not, He always stand by the righteous”

“I am confident that this time thorough a trying period for Osun apc will pass, we will go back to that one big family but the activities of those fuelling the crises today shall be recorded and they also have a date with history,” he concluded.