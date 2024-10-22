How we found found drugs at the home of Senator Yisa Ashiru – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has claimed that its operatives found drugs and other illicit substances at the home of Oyelola Yisa Ashiru, Senate deputy majority leader, in Kwara State.

The discovery, ACC to the agency, which led to the arrest of some of his aides, is why the senator is badmouthing it.

Ashiru, senator representing Kwara south, had last week, said the agency is the “most corrupt and compromised government agency” in the country and there is a need to establish a new organisation to curb drug addiction and trafficking.

He was contributing to a debate on a bill seeking to establish an institute for drug awareness and rehabilitation.

During that debate, Kawu Sumaila, senator representing Kano south, alleged that the homes of some politicians are being used to stockpile narcotics.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Monday, Femi Babafemi, NDLEA’s director of media, said Ashiru’s outburst was because of his grouse with the agency.

“The personal house of the senator in GRA Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, had been raided in recent past, where drugs and illicit substances were recovered while two of his aides: Ibrahim Mohammed and Muhammed Yahaya were arrested,” Babafemi said.

“Based on credible intelligence and surveillance which confirmed that the senators house was being used as a drug joint for drug dealers and users, the house was raided by our operatives at 1:30pm on February 4, 2024 during which the two aides were arrested, while a third suspect escaped arrest.

“So, going by this backstory, it is deductible that these encounters that the Agency has had with the senator, must have been responsible for his outburst, and unfortunately, false allegation, the type that nobody within and outside of government has ever levelled against NDLEA before.

“Suffice it to say that in the past three years, NDLEA has emerged as a regional leader among national drug law enforcement agencies. So, come to think about it, an agency so badmouthed by Senator Ashiru couldn’t have been attracting such international goodwill and commendation for being the “most corrupt government agency” in Nigeria.

“Against the background of our encounter with people linked to him, we are wont to believe that Senator Ashiru’s invectives against NDLEA were borne out of vendetta and not any opinion made in the public interest.”

The director said in the past three years, the NDLEA has made over 52,000 arrests and secured more than 9,000 convictions.