Oyetola commended for revamping Osun health sector

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has been commended for his effort in revamping the state’s health sector.

The state’s permanent secretary, Hospital Management Board, Ministry of Health, Mr Isaac Dayo Olaluwoye gave the commendation while fielding questions from Journalists in his office in Osogbo, the state capital.

Olaluwoye acknowledged the commitment of the government of the day in revitalising hospitals across the state, noting that Governor Oyetola has been able to tackle some of the challenges facing the state’s health sector within the space of one year.

He noted that decision to rehabilitate health centres hitherto in shambles across the state bear testimony to the governor’s love for the people of the state, while applauding the administration of for prioritising the welfare of health workers.

Speaking on the need for the government to increase the number of personnel in all government hospitals, Olaluwoye said as soon as negotiation between the government and workers on the minimum wages is completed, the state would look into it.

“The present administration had shown a high sense of commitment to refining the health sector for greater productivity and development. As at today we are able to table our matter and the government has been able to get ideas as to the challenges that we are facing and how to overcome them,” he said.

“We have been able to move forward , I can tell you that Governor Gboyega Oyetola has done tremendously well in the area of health. There is none of our hospitals that does not have facilities because they are regularly supplied.

“The only challenge that we have now is personnel and you know personnel is a major component of operational requirements which requires a lot of calculation in order not to jump from fried pan to fire.

“Today we know the total number of retirees that the government is taking care and bringing another personnel now would require fund and there is paucity of fund.

“While the government is making sure that those on the job are well catered for effort is also being made to ensure that as soon as issue of minimum wage is resolved Osun will not lack behind.

While speaking on the need to properly maintained the equipments in the state owned hospitals, Olaluwoye said many of theven equipments which were in bad shape had been put in order, emphasizing that things are getting better compared to how they were before now