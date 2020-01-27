Tax revenue will reduce borrowing in Nigeria – SGF

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha has stated that if more revenue could be generated from tax there would be less need for government to borrow.

The SGF made this known in his office when the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Mohammed M. Nami and Service’s Board paid him a courtesy visit.

The SGF advised the FIRS Chairman to be proactive in his tax collection drive. He noted that the government’s funding gap was large, hence its resort to borrowing in recent times.

Mustapha decried the situation where the overhead cost of governance far outweighs capital expenditure.

The SGF stressed that the Federal Government “needs all the money to enable Mr. President deliver on his mandate”.

Mustapha also revealed that as a cost-cutting measure in governance, the Federal Government has directed its officials, particularly ministers, to reduce the number of aides who travel with them.

Earlier, the SGF had presented the letters of appointments of Mr. Nami and the newly inaugurated members of the FIRS Board to the Chairman.

The SGF congratulated the FIRS Chairman on his recent appointment, stressing that the Federal Government was confident that the FIRS on Nami’s watch would meet and exceed the government’s revenue targets from taxation. (VON)