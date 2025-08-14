Connect with us

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Oyebanji, Aragbiji, Ogunsua commission Kings FM in Iragbiji, harp on Yoruba culture promotion

 

Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji; the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Olabomi; and the Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Joseph Toriola, on Thursday commissioned Kings 87.9 FM in Iragbiji, headquarters of Boripe Local Government Area, Osun State.

They were joined by the station’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Barrister Abimbola Amusan, and the CEO of Vesti fintech hub, Mr Olusola Amusan, to officially unveil the new radio station.

Speaking at the event, Governor Oyebanji, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro, commended the vision behind the project. He urged the management to uphold professional broadcasting ethics as stipulated by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

“The launch of Kings FM is a testament to the power of private enterprise in complementing government’s efforts towards community development and information dissemination,” Oyebanji said.

In his remarks, Oba Olabomi expressed delight at the station’s establishment in his domain, noting that it was the first radio station in Iragbiji. He urged the management to prioritise Yoruba culture and language in their programming.

“I am glad about the establishment of Kings FM. The workforce must adhere to the basic principles of broadcasting to serve both the community and the nation. The promotion of Yoruba culture and the use of our language without dilution should be encouraged,” he said.

Similarly, Oba Toriola stressed the importance of using the platform to drive development-oriented content.

“This media outfit should prioritise news and programmes that promote peaceful coexistence, technology advancement, and agricultural development. Most importantly, it should promote Yoruba culture, especially our language, which is gradually going into extinction,” the monarch said.

CEO of Kings FM, Barrister Amusan, disclosed that the project had been a long-held dream.

“I have nurtured the vision of owning a broadcast media station for over a decade. I am grateful that today we are unveiling this media edifice. We have navigated regulatory and technical hurdles and are currently in the test broadcast phase to inform the world that we are here to serve ethically and professionally. In a few weeks, we will commence full operations, strictly adhering to NBC guidelines,” he said.

