Health: Abia commences recruitment of medical personnel to sustain healthcare gains

In a bid to consolidate ongoing improvements in the health sector and tackle unemployment, the Abia State Government has announced that the portal for the recruitment of healthcare workers will officially close next week.

The government is calling on qualified individuals to submit applications before the deadline.

The recruitment exercise, aimed at boosting the state’s healthcare workforce, includes vacancies for Nursing Officers, Medical Laboratory Scientists, Physiotherapists, Mental Health Technologists, Medical Radiographers, Optometrists, Pharmacists, and Medical/Dental Officers.

Speaking during a press briefing at Government House, Umuahia, on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting, Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, revealed that so far, 1,604 applications have been received and are currently being processed.

“We want to encourage more qualified medical professionals to apply for the available positions,” Kanu said.

The Commissioner also highlighted progress under the ongoing Project Ekwueme initiative, which focuses on revitalising Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state. He disclosed that 17 fully equipped PHCs are already operational and providing services, while others are at various stages of completion.

On developments in the creative sector, Prince Kanu noted that the Beyond Creativity Talent Hunt, an initiative of the State Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, is yielding significant results. He pointed to the recent Guinness World Record attempt by a young Abian, Mr. Nuel Geoffrey, as a major milestone.

Geoffrey reportedly painted 275 faces in one hour, surpassing the previous record of 217. The state government is currently awaiting official confirmation of the achievement.

“This remarkable feat reflects the depth of creative talent in Abia and underscores the state’s commitment to promoting innovation in the arts,” Kanu said. “It was made possible with the support of Governor Alex Otti through the Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy.”

He further revealed that the ministry is compiling a comprehensive cultural and tourism guide, which will feature a calendar of cultural festivals, a compendium of heritage sites, licenced hotels, and notable tourist attractions across the state, aimed at boosting tourism.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Mr. Mathew Ekwuribe, explained that the Beyond Creativity Talent Hunt programme was launched to harness and promote Abia’s creative potential.

“We are awaiting the official release of the Guinness World Record,” Ekwuribe said. “In addition, the ministry is working to document all cultural celebrations, carnivals, and festivals held across cities in Abia. This initiative will help in monitoring events and guiding tourists on what to see and where to go throughout the year.”

He added that the upcoming cultural compendium will also feature key tourist and national centres, further positioning Abia as a destination for arts and cultural tourism.