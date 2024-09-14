Owa Obokun’s death: Palace activities suspended till further notice

Following the demise of the Owa of Obokun, Oba Gabriel Aromolaran, the Owa-in-council has announced the suspension of palace activities till further notice.

The Owa-in-council, traditionally referred to as Agbaijesa also ordered that all markets across Ijesaland be closed for seven days, starting from tomorrow, Saturday 14th of September, 2024.

Making official announcement of the passage of Oba Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, the second in command, Obala of Ijesaland, High Chief, Ibitoye Adeniyi said there is no any curfew imposed anywhere in Ijesaland.

News continues after this Advertisement

According to Chief Obala, residents of Ilesa and its environs should go about their daily activities.

Chief Obala who spoke Royal High Chief Adebola Orolugbagbe, Odole Owa of ljesaland, and the traditional Prime Minister of the Palace, noted that the suspension of the palace activities became a necessity in order to give room for traditional rites.

He said: “I want to inform you all of the ascension to a greater realm, of His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran Il, PhD., CFR, LLD, Owa Obokun Adimula of ljesaland, which sad event took place between the hours of 11th and 121h of September, 2024.

News continues after this Advertisement

“Consequently, you are all enjoined to take especial note of the followings: All markets across jesaland shall remain closed for seven (7) days starting from 14th and ending on 20th September, 2024. All Markets shall reopen on 21st September, 2024.

“No curfew imposed anywhere in ljesaland. Therefore, all citizens are enjoined to move about their normal daily lives and activities

“The traditional Palace at Okemese shall remain closed with immediate effect while all activities are suspended until further notice and traditional transition rites shall continue for 90-days.

“We urge all sons and daughters of ljesaland to remain peaceful and be in prayers for the family left behind by our Kabiyesi and for the entire ljesaland as a whole”, he concluded.

News continues after this Advertisement