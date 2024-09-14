‘Work of fifth columnists’, Obi denies claims he accepted to run as Vice President

Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, dismissed reports suggesting that he expressed willingness to run as vice president in the 2027 general election.

The former Anambra State governor who took to his X account, to make the clarification, said he never stated at any time that he would be vice president to anyone.

“I have consistently maintained that I am open to working with those committed to building a new Nigeria,” he said.

“My commitment to Nigeria remains steadfast, and I even believe it is possible to contribute to its progress without occupying any office as I am already doing

According to Obi, he been inundated with calls and concerns regarding the interview he granted to News Central TV.

“In that interview, I took the opportunity it provided to explain my position in detail. However, some fifth columnists have resorted to propaganda, deliberately distorting the narrative,” he said.

“Let me reiterate clearly what I said, which is on record.

“I do not want to be one of those preoccupied with 2027 while Nigerians are suffering from hunger, poverty, insecurity, and other pressing challenges.

“When I was asked about collaboration, I explicitly stated my openness to working with others, provided their intentions were not centred on state capture. I emphasized my commitment to partnering with those who share my vision for advancing Nigeria’s progress.

“I also made it clear that I remain committed to the Labour Party, and if anyone wishes to negotiate or join forces, they must disclose their true intentions.

“As I have always maintained, I am not desperate to become president, but I am determined to see Nigeria work.

“Likewise, I am not desperate for any position at all as I believe I can make contributions as I am already doing without occupying any. When 2027 arrives, if I decide to run for any office, it will not be with those whose sole aim is state capture or merely winning an election. I want them to explain how we will ensure that no child is left behind and how we will bring millions of out-of-school children back into classrooms, ensure healthy living and pull people out of poverty.

“My statement was unequivocal, and I am genuinely surprised by the misrepresentation of my words.”

