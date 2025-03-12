Enugu police arraign woman for fake testimony at Zion Ministry 

The Enugu State Police Command says it has arrested and arraigned a 32-year-old woman, Loveth Helen Alo, over a suspected false testimony involving a five-bedroom duplex at WTC Estate, Enugu.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, the suspect was arrested on February 1, 2025, by detectives from the Legal Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), following a petition alleging that she falsely claimed ownership of the property.

The statement partly reads, “Detectives from the Enugu State Police Command, attached to the Legal Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), on February 1, 2025, arrested a 32-year-old suspect, Loveth Helen Alo, following a petition alleging that she falsely claimed ownership of a five-bedroom duplex located at WTC Estate, Enugu. She allegedly presented the property as hers during a testimony at Zion Prayer Ministry Movement Outreach in Lagos, Nigeria.”

The police noted that the suspect had showed in a viral video during a church programme, claiming divine favour for acquiring the property.

“The suspect was seen in a viral video testifying at a Zion Ministry program, claiming that God had blessed her with the acquisition of the said property. Footage of the building was displayed in the church during her testimony. In another viral video, she allegedly stated that she had purchased the house for two hundred million Naira (N200,000,000.00).”

Upon intense quizzing , the suspect reportedly admitted to making the false claim. “During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, admitting that she acted alone.”

“She was arraigned today, March 11, 2025, before the Enugu North Magisterial District Court on a five-count charge, including obtaining by false pretence with intent to defraud, defamation of character, and attempting to commit a felony by trying to sell the property.”

She was granted bail in the sum of N1m and the case was adjourned to April 9, 2025, for further hearing.