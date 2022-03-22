By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Chairman, governing council of Osun Health Insurance Scheme, Hon. Adeoye Adelakun, on Tuesday, disclosed that over two hundred thousand citizens of the state are benefiting from the health insurance scheme initiated by the current administration.

He said the number does not include the 30,420 vulnerable persons from Ministry of Youths and Sports and the Osun Waste Management Agency.

Speaking during an interactive program organised by Nigerian Union of Journalist, NUJ, Correspondents’chapel tagged ‘News Point,’ Adelakun hinted that public servants under the scheme number as follows: 89,148 (dependants 49,618; Principals 39,530); TISHIP: 43,915; Vulnerable persons (BHCPF 40,181; State Equity 31,212) and informal sector, 2,203.

The Chairman added that the agency had engaged in regular processing and payment of capitation and fee for service to Health care professionals (HCPs), procurement and deployment of ICT support and Health Information management System to 16 OSHIA-accredited government hospitals.

He noted that OSHIA has distributed QIP-facilitated items, ranging from printers, computers, human resources etc to 16 OSHIA-accredited government hospitals.

“We have engaged in training of health workers on quality improvement planning and operationaliation of the health insurance scheme,” he said.

“We have since created over 400 indirect jobs through the engagement of TPAs and OSHIA accredited HCPs under the scheme.

“The agency also developed standard of our hospitals through quality inspection and accreditation exercise for good healthcare delivery.

“Following the creation of the agency in 2018, we received a take-off grant of N150m in July 2019. It was followed by state equity grant of N477.9m for the vulnerable in September 2019.

“We subsequently acquired temporary office space at HSDP Building Behind OSAMDO House, Ogo-Oluwa area in Osogbo. We started to work as we did commence accreditation of primary and secondary care providers, enrollment of public servants, engaged third party administrators (HMOs and CSOs).”

He thanked the Governor Gboyega Oyetola-led administration for the release equity grants and 3% basic salary of public servants as goverment’s share..

He said Governor Oyetola createdo enabling environment for the successful implementation of the scheme through the establishment of the governing board.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!