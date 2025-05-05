Over 1.5 Million Candidates Score Below 200 in 2025 UTME — JAMB

More than 1.5 million candidates who participated in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) failed to score up to 200 marks, according to statistics released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday.

Out of the total 1,955,069 candidates that sat for the exam, only 420,415 scored above 200, representing just around 25% of the total. The data also revealed that fewer than 1% of candidates scored above 300.

In a statement accompanying the result breakdown, JAMB disclosed that 40,247 underage candidates were allowed to take the exam to showcase exceptional academic talent. However, only 467 of them—around 1.16%—reached the board’s threshold for exceptional ability. These candidates will proceed to three additional evaluation stages.

The board also noted that 97 candidates were caught engaging in exam malpractice, while another 2,157 are under investigation for suspected irregularities. Additionally, 71,701 candidates were absent from the exam.

JAMB said candidates who experienced biometric verification issues are also under review, and those cleared will be rescheduled to sit for the exam at specific centres.

Meanwhile, results for a few categories, including blind candidates and those under the JEOG (Joint Examination for the Outstanding Group) classification, are still being processed.

JAMB added that it will hold a press briefing later in the week to formally release individual results and provide instructions for result checking.