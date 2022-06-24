Our leaders told us Jonathan brought Boko Haram – Northerner (Video)

A young northerner is trending for demanding power shift from the North to the South in 2023, claiming that they were deceived about Goodluck Jonathan, the country’s former president.

He accused Northern leaders of misleading the people, recalling that they were told that Jonathan was not a Muslim and was behind Boko Haram.

The unidentified young man who claims to be a supporter of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said Jonathan was accused of being the mastermind of Boko Haram.

“We were deceived during the time of Goodluck (Jonathan) that he was not a Muslim,” he said.

“We were told he was the one that brought Boko haram. Tribalism always happens when it comes to elections.

“Look at our northern brothers that have been in government for years, what good have they done for us?” he wondered.