Otti harps on centrality of security to governance, says Tinubu to commission Port Harcourt Road, others Oct. 3

Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has reaffirmed that security remains central to his administration’s agenda, declaring that no kobo of public funds or security donations will be mismanaged under his watch.

Speaking at the Aba Stakeholders Security Trust Fundraising Luncheon held Thursday at the Aba Sports Club, Otti emphasised that the safety of lives and property is the bedrock of development.

“Security is at the heart of everything we are doing. We may not talk too much about it, but our attention to security is critical,” he said. “We will not compromise on security. Every kobo raised will be accounted for.”

The fundraising, organised by members of the Aba business community, came two months after a similar event in Umuahia by Otti’s friends and associates across the oil, gas, commerce and business sectors yielded over ₦4 billion. Thursday’s event attracted government officials, legislators, business leaders, traditional rulers, religious figures and traders, who collectively pledged millions of naira to the security project.

Otti used the occasion to thank Abians for their continued support, stressing his administration’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

“Sometimes, I laugh when people say, ‘Oh, he is stealing money.’ I tell them some people can never steal. Anytime you hear that money is missing, go and sleep, because money doesn’t go missing under my watch,” the governor said.

On political opposition in the state, Otti dismissed it as inconsequential.

“In Abia, there is nothing like opposition. What you may see are people seeking recognition, settlement, or relevance ahead of future elections,” he said.

The governor also announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will commission the newly reconstructed Port Harcourt Road, Aba, along with six other roads on October 3.

In addition, he revealed that the state government has concluded agreements with Radisson Blu for the redevelopment of Enyimba Hotel, Aba, with construction work expected to commence soon.

Turning to the ongoing nationwide voter registration exercise, Otti urged Abians to participate actively to ensure they can vote in the 2027 general elections. He encouraged households to mobilise eligible family members and neighbours to register.

Earlier, chairman of the occasion, Chief Leo Ike Okoye, commended Otti for his developmental strides, particularly in Aba, citing road infrastructure, street lighting and water projects. Other stakeholders, including Ide John Udeagbala, Mazi Jude Nwosu and representatives of Owelle Greg Okafor, lauded the governor’s proactive leadership and pledged their support through financial contributions.

They noted that security funding should not be left to government alone, hence the decision of Aba’s business community to complement state efforts after being underrepresented at the earlier Umuahia launch.