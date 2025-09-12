Ife PDP crisis resolved as deputy governor, party leaders reconcile

The lingering crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ife Federal Constituency has been resolved following a reconciliation meeting between Osun State Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, and party leaders in the zone.

The peace meeting, held on Friday at Adewusi’s residence in Ile-Ife, was attended by key stakeholders, including party elders, youths, and ward leaders, who expressed relief that unity had returned to the constituency.

It would be recalled that PDP leaders in Ife Federal Constituency had earlier passed a vote of no confidence on Adewusi, former PDP National Secretary, Prof. Wale Oladipo, and the Ife East PDP Chairman, Hon. Olasunkanmi Makinde, over alleged anti-party activities.

Speaking at the reconciliation, Adewusi dismissed the rift as “a storm in a cup of tea” that had now been fully settled.

“Bygone is bygone. We have forgotten everything that happened in the past and turned over a new leaf. PDP is one; there is no division among us. The devil tried to play his game, but we will not allow it,” he said.

Also speaking, the Osun East Senatorial leader, Akindele Famuyide, described the disagreement as minor and noted that it had been resolved through the party’s internal mechanisms.

“The governor intervened, and with our internal process, the matter has been completely laid to rest,” he said.

The State Chairman of the PDP commended the reconciliation, noting that occasional disagreements were natural in politics but stressed that the party had once again demonstrated its capacity to resolve disputes.

“With the resolution today, peace has returned to Ile-Ife PDP and by extension, Osun PDP,” he said.