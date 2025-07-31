Otti approves immediate upgrade of Umuahia Stadium, unveils long-term sports city project

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has approved the immediate upgrade of the Umuahia Township Stadium as part of his administration’s efforts to boost sports development and provide a suitable venue for Abia Warriors Football Club.

The governor announced the decision on Wednesday while receiving officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) at his residence in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

Otti described the upgrade as a short-term intervention to address the state’s current stadium challenges. He revealed that a more ambitious, long-term initiative — the Abia Stadium City project — was already in the works.

According to the governor, the Stadium City will feature not only sports facilities but also entertainment and residential components. He confirmed that the land for the project has been acquired and design work is underway.

“Sports unite people and bring joy. We will continue to invest in infrastructure that supports our young talents and strengthens our position in national and international competitions,” Otti said.

He commended the Bola Tinubu-led federal government for its renewed commitment to sports development, which he said played a role in the Super Falcons’ performance at the recently concluded 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Otti also pledged to host Abia-born players who were part of the national team’s success at the tournament.

In his remarks, NFF President Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau praised the Abia State government for its sustained support for sports, describing the state as a “pillar of Nigerian football history.”

He cited Enyimba FC’s back-to-back continental triumphs as a testament to Abia’s rich football legacy and urged the governor to continue investing in sports infrastructure.

Gusau also pledged technical support from the NFF for the ongoing upgrade of the Umuahia Township Stadium.